Peter Sagan: Slovak wins record third successive world title in Norway

Peter Sagan outsprinted Alexander Kristoff in a dramatic finish to the race in Bergen

Peter Sagan became the first man to win three successive World Championships men's road race titles with victory in Norway.

The Slovak, 27, pipped Norwegian Alexander Kristoff in a sprint finish, having barely featured among the lead riders in the 267.5km race in Bergen.

Australia's Michael Matthews finished third and Britain's Ben Swift fifth.

"It's unbelievable. I'm very happy to be here again. It's something special," said Sagan.

More to follow.