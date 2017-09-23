BBC Sport - World Road Championships 2017: Chantal Blaak wins women's road race
Blaak wins world title despite early crash
- From the section Cycling
Dutch rider Chantal Blaak wins the women's title at the UCI Road World Championships in Bergen, Norway, despite crashing earlier in the race.
WATCH MORE: Dumoulin beats Froome to time trial title
WATCH MORE: Van Vleuten claims world time trial gold
WATCH MORE: GB's Pidcock wins junior world time trial
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired