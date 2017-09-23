BBC Sport - World Road Championships 2017: Chantal Blaak wins women's road race

Blaak wins world title despite early crash

  • From the section Cycling

Dutch rider Chantal Blaak wins the women's title at the UCI Road World Championships in Bergen, Norway, despite crashing earlier in the race.

