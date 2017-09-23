Road World Championships: Chantal Blaak wins women's road race in Norway

Media playback is not supported on this device Blaak wins world title despite early crash

Dutch national road race champion Chantal Blaak has won the women's elite road race at the UCI Road World Championships in Bergen, Norway.

The 27-year-old, who had a crash, won by 28 seconds with Australia's Katrin Garfoot second and Denmark's defending champion Amalie Dideriksen third.

Britain's Hannah Barnes was in the leading group on the final lap but was 14th in the sprint for the medals.

Barnes told BBC Sport: "My legs had nothing left but I can't be too upset."

She had done much of the work throughout the race, getting in breaks, or helping chase down others, with the aim of helping team-mate and 2015 champion Lizzie Deignan to win a second world title.

However, Deignan, who had surgery to remove her appendix four weeks ago and went in to the race unsure of her own form, finally cracked on the final lap.

"I was grovelling away," admitted Deignan, who went on to say she was "so pleased" for her Boels-Dolmans team-mate Blaak.

"The Dutch were strongest on paper but I can't praise my team enough," she added. "They were phenomenal, they kept me going and I couldn't back out and let them down."

Barnes was in an eight-strong break that contained three Dutch riders on the final lap.

"We were outnumbered and I was told to pick a Dutch rider and I picked the wrong one," she said.

