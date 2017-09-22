BBC Sport - Elinor Barker: Olympic gold medallist grateful for GB road race role in Bergen
Barker grateful for road race chance
- From the section Cycling
Olympic track cycling gold medallist Elinor Barker says she is grateful for the chance to compete with the GB team at the UCI World Road championship road race in Bergen.
The Welsh athlete has switched from the track to the road and says she is learning from the more experienced road racers in the team.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired