BBC Sport - Lizzie Deignan: 'I'm not the same' after appendix surgery
'I'm not the same Lizzie' after appendix surgery
- From the section Cycling
Great Britain's Lizzie Deignan is enjoying having 'no pressure' on her for Saturday's women's race at the Road World Championships in Norway.
The 2015 champion says she is 'not the same Lizzie' after having emergency surgery to remove her appendix four weeks ago.
