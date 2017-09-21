Brian Cookson loses to David Lappartient in UCI president election

Briton Brian Cookson has lost the election for the UCI presidency to Frenchman David Lappartient.

Cookson, who had been in charge since 2013, was beaten by 37 votes to eight in the contest to lead world cycling's governing body.

In a pre-vote speech in Norway, 66-year-old Cookson had promised to double investment in women's cycling.

Lappartient, 44, vowed to get rid of "corruption" that has left UCI with a "disastrous reputation".

