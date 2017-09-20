Chris Froome: Briton misses out on time trial title

UCI World Road Championships 2017 Host: Bergen, Norway Dates: 17-24 September Coverage: Live coverage of the elite men's and women's time trials and road races on BBC TV, BBC Red Button, Connected TV, BBC Sport website & app. Men's time trial, Weds 20 Sep: 12:00-17:30 - BBC Red Button and online; 14:30-16:45 - BBC Two - full broadcast schedule here

Britain's Chris Froome missed out on the World Road Championships time trial title in Norway, failing to add to his historic Tour de France and Vuelta a Espana double this year.

Froome, 32, finished in third, one minute 21 seconds behind the winner.

Netherlands' Tom Dumoulin won gold in 44mins 41secs, with Primoz Roglic taking silver over the 31km course.

Earlier this month, Froome became the third man to complete the Tour de France-Vuelta double in the same year.

More to follow.