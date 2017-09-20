Chris Froome: Briton misses out on time trial title

Breaking news
UCI World Road Championships 2017
Host: Bergen, Norway Dates: 17-24 September
Coverage: Live coverage of the elite men's and women's time trials and road races on BBC TV, BBC Red Button, Connected TV, BBC Sport website & app. Men's time trial, Weds 20 Sep: 12:00-17:30 - BBC Red Button and online; 14:30-16:45 - BBC Two - full broadcast schedule here

Britain's Chris Froome missed out on the World Road Championships time trial title in Norway, failing to add to his historic Tour de France and Vuelta a Espana double this year.

Froome, 32, finished in third, one minute 21 seconds behind the winner.

Netherlands' Tom Dumoulin won gold in 44mins 41secs, with Primoz Roglic taking silver over the 31km course.

Earlier this month, Froome became the third man to complete the Tour de France-Vuelta double in the same year.

More to follow.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

BBC Sport Commentaries

Featured

Explore the BBC

Also In Sport

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytot running with the ball.

Rugbytots SE Cheshire and Staffordshire Moorlands
Ladies preparing their dinghy

Dinghy Sailing - Ladies Who Launch

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired