BBC Sport - Chris Froome has 'no regrets' after world time-trial bronze

Britain's Chris Froome says he has "no regrets" after taking bronze in the men's elite time trial at the World Championship in Bergen, Norway.

Dutch rider Tom Dumoulin won the event with Slovenia's Primoz Roglic second.

