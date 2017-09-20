BBC Sport - Chris Froome: Briton misses out on time trial title to Tom Dumoulin
Froome misses out on world title to Dumoulin
Britain's Chris Froome misses out on the World Road Championships time trial title in Bergen, Norway, as he finishes third behind Slovenian Primoz Roglic in second and eventual winner Tom Dumoulin of the Netherlands.
