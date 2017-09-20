BBC Sport - World Road Championships 2017: How a bike change could decide world title

How a bike change could decide world title

  • From the section Cycling

Kazakh rider Alexey Lutsenko has problems with the bike change - swapping a heavier time trial machine for a regular road bike for the final climb - that could decide the winner of the men's time trial at the World Championships in Bergen, Norway.

Watch the men's world time trail live now.

WATCH MORE: Van Vleuten claims world time trial gold

WATCH MORE: GB's Pidcock wins junior world time trial

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

How a bike change could decide world title

  • From the section Cycling
Video

When Ronaldo's Man Utd couldn't beat Burton

Video

'Ezekiel Elliott should be ashamed of his performance'

Video

Highlights: Bairstow's maiden century helps England beat Windies

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Highlights: England thrash Russia 6-0 in World Cup qualifier

Video

Sampson pleased with England performance

Video

Republic's women beat Northern Ireland 2-0

Video

Parris fires England ahead and celebrates with Sampson

Video

Froome feels 'fresh' for World time trial

  • From the section Cycling
Video

Agnew's 88-yard punt-return seals Detroit win

Video

Gayle falls to brilliant Root catch

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Boxing will give me something to 'focus on' - Ferdinand

  • From the section Boxing

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytot running with the ball.

Rugbytots SE Cheshire and Staffordshire Moorlands
Ladies preparing their dinghy

Dinghy Sailing - Ladies Who Launch

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired