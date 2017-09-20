Mark Cavendish & Peter Kennaugh: Manx duo link up for Six Day London event

Both Cavendish and Kennaugh have won Olympic and Commonwealth medals

Manx cyclists Mark Cavendish and Peter Kennaugh will team up on the track for Six Day London in October.

Last year Cavendish finished second, alongside Britain's most decorated Olympian Sir Bradley Wiggins.

"Without doubt, we're aiming for the win," said 32-year-old Cavendish, who has been recovering from a shoulder injury sustained in the Tour de France.

Kennaugh, 28, was part of the British team pursuit gold-medalling winning squad at the 2012 Olympic Games.

'Pretty crazy'

He has since focussed his attention on the roads. He said: "It's going to be a great experience doing my first pro Six Day with Cav.

"To be doing my first pro Six Day with a triple world madison Champion and 30-time Tour de France stage winner, is pretty crazy.

"But I'm sure we'll have a good crack and it will be a fun week."

Cavendish has enjoyed a successful return to the track in recent years winning the omnium silver medal at the 2016 Olympic Games and madison world title last March with Wiggins.

"I'm getting back to full fitness and I'm going to be ready to give it a real shot," Cavendish said.

"To team up with Pete is going to be great fun, we go back a long way - I've already been chatting to him to talk tactics and to give him the low down.

"It's going to be tough racing over six days, but I don't think either of us go into races thinking of anything other than how we can come out on top."

Belgian's Kenny de Ketele and Moreno de Pauw have won the Six Day London on both occasions since its reintroduction to the calendar in 2015.

However, the Manx duo are aiming to become break the Belgian's recent stranglehold in the event.

The Six Day London will take place at the Lee Valley VeloPark October 24-29.

Both Manx cyclists have been crowned British road race champion

Mark Cavendish and Peter Kennaugh grew up cycling on the Isle of Man