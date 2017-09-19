Road World Championships 2017: Tom Pidcock wins junior world time trial

From the section

GB's Pidcock wins junior world time trial

Britain's Tom Pidcock won gold in the junior men's individual time trial at the Road World Championships in Norway.

The 18-year-old becomes a double world champion having taken the World Cyclo-cross title earlier this year.

Pidcock rode the 21.1km course in 28 minutes 2.15 seconds in Bergen - 11 seconds faster than his nearest rival.

Italy's Antonio Puppio won the silver medal with Filip Maciejuk of Poland taking bronze, while fellow Briton Fred Wright finished in 19th.

In the junior women's race, Britain's Lauren Dolan finished 27th despite suffering a serious leg injury in a crash.

And in the women's elite time trial, Hannah Barnes came ninth as Olympic Champion Elinor Barker finished down in 19th place.