BBC Sport - World Road Championships 2017: Annemiek van Vleuten claims world time trial gold
Van Vleuten claims world time trial gold
- From the section Cycling
Dutch rider Annemiek van Vleuten wins the women's elite time trial at the 2017 UCI Road World Championships in Bergen, Norway, with compatriot Anna van der Breggen taking silver and Australian Katrin Garfoot in third.
