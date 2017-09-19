BBC Sport - World Road Championships 2017: Annemiek van Vleuten claims world time trial gold

Van Vleuten claims world time trial gold

Dutch rider Annemiek van Vleuten wins the women's elite time trial at the 2017 UCI Road World Championships in Bergen, Norway, with compatriot Anna van der Breggen taking silver and Australian Katrin Garfoot in third.

WATCH MORE: GB's Pidcock wins junior world time trial

