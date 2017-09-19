BBC Sport - Road World Championships 2017: Tom Pidcock wins junior world time trial
GB's Pidcock wins junior world time trial
- From the section Cycling
Team GB's cyclo-cross champion Thomas Pidcock becomes a double world champion after winning gold in the junior men's individual time trial at the 2017 UCI Road World Championships in Bergen, Norway.
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired