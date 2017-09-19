BBC Sport - Road World Championships 2017: Tom Pidcock wins junior world time trial

GB's Pidcock wins junior world time trial

Team GB's cyclo-cross champion Thomas Pidcock becomes a double world champion after winning gold in the junior men's individual time trial at the 2017 UCI Road World Championships in Bergen, Norway.

