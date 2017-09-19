BBC Sport - Chris Froome: Any result at World Road Champs will be a 'bonus'
Froome feels 'fresh' for World time trial
- From the section Cycling
Chris Froome admits any result at the World Road Championship time trials will be a 'bonus' after his success of becoming the first British winner of the Vuelta a Espana earlier this month and winning the Tour de France for the fourth time in July.
WATCH MORE: Ultra-cyclist's story - and smoothie - in 80 seconds
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired