Road World Championships: Lauren Dolan finishes race despite crash

UCI Road World Championships 2017 Host: Bergen, Norway Dates: 17-24 September

Britain's Lauren Dolan completed the junior women's individual time trial at the 2017 UCI Road World Championships in Bergen, Norway, despite suffering a serious leg injury in a crash.

Dolan was at the midway point of the 16.1km course when her front wheel hit a hidden drain cover.

She flew over the handlebars and crashed into a concrete barrier.

Dolan, 18, said: "I was devastated and I still am, but I kept going and I made sure I got to the finish line."

The crash caused the rider to slide horizontally with the bike still underneath her, lacerating her right thigh and knee.

The teenager had a two-hour operation to repair the damage caused by the crash

But despite her injuries and the fact she had to use a road bike after her time trial machine was damaged, Dolan finished 27th - just two minutes and 24 seconds behind winner Elena Pirrone of Italy.

"I'm in a lot of pain. My leg has been stitched up and the operation took about two hours," Dolan told BBC Sport from her hospital in Bergen.

"I am nauseous and I am waiting to get a flight back home now. It's my 18th birthday today and I won't forget it for a long time."

She has been ruled out of the junior women's road race on Friday, and will be replaced by team-mate Lauren Murphy.

Meanwhile, Team GB's cyclo-cross champion Thomas Pidcock has become a double world champion after winning gold in the junior men's individual time trial.