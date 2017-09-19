Road World Championships: Lauren Dolan finishes race despite crash
|UCI Road World Championships 2017
|Host: Bergen, Norway Dates: 17-24 September
|Coverage: Live coverage of the elite men's and women's time trials and road races on BBC TV, BBC Red Button, Connected TV, BBC Sport website & app - full broadcast schedule here
Britain's Lauren Dolan completed the junior women's individual time trial at the 2017 UCI Road World Championships in Bergen, Norway, despite suffering a serious leg injury in a crash.
Dolan was at the midway point of the 16.1km course when her front wheel hit a hidden drain cover.
She flew over the handlebars and crashed into a concrete barrier.
Dolan, 18, said: "I was devastated and I still am, but I kept going and I made sure I got to the finish line."
The crash caused the rider to slide horizontally with the bike still underneath her, lacerating her right thigh and knee.
But despite her injuries and the fact she had to use a road bike after her time trial machine was damaged, Dolan finished 27th - just two minutes and 24 seconds behind winner Elena Pirrone of Italy.
"I'm in a lot of pain. My leg has been stitched up and the operation took about two hours," Dolan told BBC Sport from her hospital in Bergen.
"I am nauseous and I am waiting to get a flight back home now. It's my 18th birthday today and I won't forget it for a long time."
She has been ruled out of the junior women's road race on Friday, and will be replaced by team-mate Lauren Murphy.
