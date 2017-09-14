BBC Sport - Geoff Thomas finishes Grand Tours for fellow patients

Geoff Thomas on "gruelling" Grand Tours

  From the section Cycling

In 2003, the former England footballer Geoff Thomas was given three months to live after being diagnosed with leukaemia.

Fourteen years later, he and three other cyclists have become the first amateur team to ride all three of the Grand Tours consecutively.

The challenge has seen them pedal more than 6,000 miles in aid of the charity Cure Leukaemia.

Geoff told 5 live it was "gruelling" but he found the strength to carry on by thinking of the other patients he had met during his treatment.

"If I can't carry on with inspiring people like that, then more fool me," he said.

