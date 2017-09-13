Road World Championships: Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas in Team Sky line-up

Geraint Thomas wore yellow at this year's Tour de France after winning the opening individual time trial in Dusseldorf

UCI World Road Championships 2017 Host: Bergen, Norway Dates: 17-24 September Coverage: Live coverage of the elite men's and women's time trials and road races on BBC TV, BBC Red Button, Connected TV, BBC Sport website & app - full broadcast schedule here

Geraint Thomas will compete for Team Sky in Sunday's team time trial at the Road World Championships in Bergen, despite having pulled out of the Great Britain team for the road race.

Tour de France and Vuelta a Espana winner Chris Froome, Owain Doull, Vasil Kiryienka, Michal Kwiatkowski and Gianni Moscon are also selected.

Team Sky's Brett Lancaster said: "The guys are going to be really motivated after the Vuelta win."

The championships begin on Sunday.

Thomas was the highest-placed British rider at last week's Tour of Britain, his first race since breaking his collarbone in the Tour de France in July.

British Cycling head coach Iain Dyer said on Tuesday that the withdrawal of riders, including the Welshman, from his GB squad was "unfortunate but understandable".

He added: "We are coming to the end of a long season for the road riders and injury and illness becomes inevitable so their decisions to withdraw themselves from selection are respected."