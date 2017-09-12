Road World Championships: BBC coverage and event schedule
|UCI World Road Championships 2017
|Host: Bergen, Norway Dates: 17-24 September
|Coverage: Live coverage of the elite men's and women's time trials and road races on BBC TV, BBC Red Button, Connected TV, the BBC Sport website and mobile app.
The World Road Championships take place from 17-24 September in Bergen, Norway, with live coverage across BBC TV, online and the BBC Sport app.
Four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome - who recently became the first British winner of the Vuelta a Espana - has confirmed he will compete in the men's individual time trial.
Britain's 2015 world champion Lizzie Deignan goes in the women's road race after recovering from having her appendix removed in August.
As well as watching the action, you can read expert analysis on the BBC Sport website and mobile app, plus interact and share your views on the action via BBC Sport's dedicated social media accounts (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram).
Great Britain squad
|Elite men
|Elite women
|Adam Blythe
|Elinor Barker
|Mark Cavendish
|Alice Barnes
|Mark Christian
|Hannah Barnes
|Steve Cummings
|Anna Christian
|Jon Dibben
|Lizzie Deignan
|Owain Doull
|Dani King
|Chris Froome
|Mel Lowther
|Tao Geoghegan Hart
|Abby Mae Parkinson
|Pete Kennaugh
|Claire Rose
|Ian Stannard
|Hayley Simmonds
|Ben Swift
|Abigail van Twisk
|Scott Thwaites
|Geraint Thomas
Schedule (all times BST)
Sunday, 17 September
Women's team time trial
Men's team time trial
Monday, 18 September
Men's under-23 individual time trial
Tuesday, 19 September
Women's elite individual time trial
BBC coverage
14:50-16:15 - BBC Red Button and online
Wednesday, 20 September
Men's elite individual time trial
BBC coverage
12:00-16:45 - BBC Red Button and online
14:30-16:45 - BBC Two highlights
Fresh from his Tour de France-Vuelta double, Chris Froome will be among the favourites in this event, with competition coming from 2017 Giro d'Italia winner Tom Dumoulin and reigning time trial champion, Germany's Tony Martin.
Thursday, 21 September
Rest day
Friday, 22 September
Men's under-23 road race
Saturday, 23 September
Women's elite road race
BBC coverage
12:35-17:30 - Connected TV and online (uninterrupted coverage)
12:35-14:30 - BBC Red Button and online
14:00-16:00 - BBC One
16:00-17:30 - BBC Two
The women's elite road race sees in-form Dutch pair Annemiek van Vleuten and Anna van der Breggen start as favourites, while British hopeful Lizzie Deignan is fit to compete after recovering from having her appendix removed.
Sunday, 24 September
Men's elite road race
BBC coverage
09:05-16:30 - Connected TV and online (uninterrupted coverage)
09:05-14:00 - BBC Red Button and online
13:00-16:30 - BBC Two
In the men's elite road race Peter Sagan will again be the man to beat as he seeks his third consecutive world title. The imperious Slovak held off second-placed Mark Cavendish in Doha last year and will be looking for a repeat performance on the scenic roads of Bergen.