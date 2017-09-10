Tour of Britain: Lars Boom wins race as Edvald Boasson Hagen takes stage eight

Lotto Jumbo rider Lars Boom won his first Tour of Britain title in 2011

Lars Boom won his second Tour of Britain title as Edvald Boasson Hagen claimed the final stage in Cardiff.

Norwegian Boasson Hagen, who rides for Team Dimension Data, broke away with three kilometres remaining in the 180km eighth stage from Worcester.

Dutchman Boom, of Team Lotto NL-Jumbo, finished in the peloton to win by eight seconds from Boasson Hagen, who moved ahead of Switzerland's Stefan Kung.

Team Sky's Geraint Thomas was the highest-placed Briton in seventh.

"It feels good to finally get this victory. We had a plan from the beginning of the day for me to try to attack with two or three kilometers to go," Boasson Hagen said after the race.

His team-mate Mark Cavendish, in his first race since being forced to pull out of the Tour de France following a crash, abandoned on the final day.

Stage eight result

1. Edvald Boasson Hagen (Ned/Team Dimension Data) 4hrs 19 minutes

2. Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg/Quick Step Floors) Same time

3. Alexander Kristoff (Ned/Katusha-Alpecin)

4. Luka Mezgec (Slo/Orica Scott)

5. Brenton Jones (Aus/JLT Condor)

Inspired to try cycling? Find out how to get into cycling with our special guide.

General classification

1. Lars Boom (Ned/Team Lotto NL-Jumbo) 30hrs 56mins 24secs

2. Edvald Boasson Hagen (Ned/Team Dimension Data) +8secs

3. Stefan Kung (Swi/BMC Racing Team) +10secs

4. Victor Campenaerts (Bel/Team Lotto NL-Jumbo) +13secs

5. Michail Kwiatkowksi (Pol/Team Sky) +18secs