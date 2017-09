Vuelta a Espana: Chris Froome maintains lead ahead of deciding stage

Thomas de Gendt reeled Ivan Garcia in the final few metres of stage 19

Britain's Chris Froome maintained his one minute 37 seconds lead over Italy's Vincenzo Nibali after stage 19, ahead of Saturday's testing decider.

Stage 20 is a 117.5km route that ends with a gruelling 13.2km climb up the Alto de l'Angliru, with Sunday's concluding stage a parade to Madrid.

Belgium's Thomas de Gendt won Friday's stage as he reeled in Ivan Garcia to deny the young Spaniard.

Garcia finished third with Colombia's Jarlinson Pantano in second.

Team Sky rider Froome, 32, is aiming to become only the third man to win both the Tour de France and Vuelta in the same year.

More to follow.

Stage 19 result

1. Thomas de Gendt (Bel/Lotto-Soudal) 3hrs 35mins 46secs

2. Jarlinson Pantano (Col/Trek-Segafredo) Same time

3. Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa/Bahrain-Merida)

4. Rui Costa (Por/UAE Team Emirates)

5. Floris de Tier (Bel/Team LottoNL-Jumbo)

6. Bob Jungels (Lux/Quick-Step Floors)

7. Romain Bardet (Fra/AG2R Ka Mondiale)

8. Nicolas Roche (Ire/BMC Racing Team)

9. Daniel Navarro (Spa/Cofidis)

10. Koen Bouwman (Ned/Team LottoNL-Jumbo) +45secs

General classification

1. Chris Froome (GB/Team Sky) 75hrs 51mins 51secs

2. Vincenzo Nibali (Ita/Bahrain-Merida) +1mins 37secs

3. Wilco Kelderman (Ned/Team Sunweb) +2min 17secs

4. Ilnur Zakarin (Rus/Katusha-Alpecin) +2mins 29secs

5. Alberto Contador (Spa/Trek-Segafredo) +3mins 34secs

6. Miguel Angel Lopez (Col/Astana Pro Team) +5mins 16secs

7. Michael Woods (Can/Cannondale-Drapac) +6mins 33secs

8. Fabio Aru (Ita/Astana Pro Team) Same time

9. Wout Poels (Ned/Team Sky) +6mins 47secs

10. Steven Kruijswijk (Ned/LottoNL-Jumbo) +10min 26secs