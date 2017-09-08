Rachel Atherton: Champion out of UCI Downhill Mountain Bike World Championships

Rachel Atherton won her fourth World Championship title in Italy in 2016

UCI Mountain Bike World Championships Dates: 5-10 September Venue: Cairns, Australia Live coverage on Sunday 10 September from 03:55 BST on the BBC Red Button and the BBC Sport website & app.

Britain's defending champion Rachel Atherton has been forced to withdraw from the UCI Downhill Mountain Bike World Championships in Australia with a fractured collarbone.

Atherton, 29, picked up the injury during the official timed session in Cairns on Friday.

The four-time world champion completed a perfect season in 2016 and has also won five World Cup crowns.

"I'm absolutely devastated that the weekend has ended like this," she said.

"I was feeling good today, back to my old self, riding strongly and super-confident as I attacked my timed training run.

"But I'll be cheering on the rest of the British team with all of my heart."

In June, her two-year Downhill Mountain Bike World Cup-winning run was also ended by injury.

She had to miss the race at Fort William in Scotland because of a dislocated shoulder, also sustained during a practice run.

Nineteen British riders were selected to race the downhill events in Cairns, with reigning world champion Danny Hart still looking to defend his title.

Sunday 10 September

03:55-04:45, Women's elite downhill, BBC Red Button and online

04:55-07:55, Men's elite downhill, BBC Red Button and online

09:20-10:10, Women's elite downhill, BBC Red Button (replay)

10:10-13:10, Men's elite downhill, BBC Red Button (replay)