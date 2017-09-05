Tour of Britain 2017: Caleb Ewan reclaims the overall lead with his second stage victory

Caleb Ewan
Ewan, 23, takes the green jersey for the best overall rider

Australia's Caleb Ewan reclaimed the overall lead at the Tour of Britain as he sealed his second stage victory of the race so far.

In a repeat of stage one's outcome, Ewan beat Team Dimension Data's Edvald Boasson Hagen into second in a sprint.

Alexander Kristoff was third on stage three's 178km ride from Normanby Hall Country Park to Scunthorpe.

Orica-Scott rider Ewan is now six seconds clear of Team Sky's Elia Viviani, who won stage two on Monday.

Wednesday's fourth stage of the eight-stage race takes the riders along a 165km route from Mansfield to Newark-on-Trent.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun playing and learning

Rugbytots Surrey Heath and Borders
Playing rugby outside

Rugbytots - Oxted

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired