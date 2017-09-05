Tour of Britain 2017: Caleb Ewan reclaims the overall lead with his second stage victory

Ewan, 23, takes the green jersey for the best overall rider

Australia's Caleb Ewan reclaimed the overall lead at the Tour of Britain as he sealed his second stage victory of the race so far.

In a repeat of stage one's outcome, Ewan beat Team Dimension Data's Edvald Boasson Hagen into second in a sprint.

Alexander Kristoff was third on stage three's 178km ride from Normanby Hall Country Park to Scunthorpe.

Orica-Scott rider Ewan is now six seconds clear of Team Sky's Elia Viviani, who won stage two on Monday.

Wednesday's fourth stage of the eight-stage race takes the riders along a 165km route from Mansfield to Newark-on-Trent.