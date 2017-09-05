Vuelta a Espana: Chris Froome widens his lead with victory in stage 16's time trial

Froome is aiming to become just the third rider to win the Tour de France and Vuelta in the same year

Britain's Chris Froome extended his overall lead at the Vuelta a Espana with victory in stage 16's time trial.

The 32-year-old Team Sky rider was untouchable as he completed the 40.2km course in 47 minutes.

Vincenzo Nibali began the day one minute and one second behind Froome but was 57 seconds slower, despite a strong performance to finish third.

Froome now leads the Italian by one minute and 58 seconds, as Wilco Kelderman moved up to third overall.

