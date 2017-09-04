UCI Downhill Mountain Bike World Championships on the BBC

Rachel Atherton
GB's Rachel Atherton is the defending champion
The UCI Downhill Mountain Bike World Championships take place from Wednesday 6 September to Sunday 10 September. The 2017 Championships take place in Cairns, Northern Australia.

Coverage of the men's and women's downhill elite races will be live on BBC Red Button, Connected TVs, online & BBC Sport app. Highlights will also be available on BBC Red Button and the BBC iPlayer.

Nineteen British riders have been selected to race the downhill events, with reigning world champions Rachel Atherton and Danny Hart both looking to defend their titles in Australia.

Sunday 10 September

03:55-04:45, Women's elite downhill, BBC Red Button and online

04:55-07:55, Men's elite downhill, BBC Red Button and online

09:20-10:10, Women's elite downhill, BBC Red Button (replay)

10:10-13:10, Men's elite downhill, BBC Red Button (replay)

