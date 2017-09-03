Vuelta a Espana: Miguel Angel Lopez wins stage 15 as Chris Froome widens lead

Froome is aiming to become just the third rider to win the Tour de France and Vuelta in the same year

Chris Froome increased his overall lead on another tough day in the mountains at the Vuelta a Espana as Miguel Angel Lopez impressively won stage 15.

Colombian Astana rider Lopez arrived alone at the 2,510m summit of the Alto Hoya de la Mora after overtaking Briton Adam Yates in the final kilometres.

Froome countered Vincenzo Nibali's move on the final climb and widened his advantage over him by six seconds.

He now leads the Italian Bahrain-Merida rider by one minute and one second.

More to follow.