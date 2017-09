Chris Froome had a trouble free day after the drama of Thursday, when he lost time after crashing twice

Britain's Chris Froome finished seventh and maintained his lead in the overall standings as Matteo Trentin won stage 13 of the Vuelta a Espana.

The Team Sky rider, who lost time on stage 12 after he crashed twice, retains a 59-second lead over Italian Vincenzo Nibali.

Trentin easily won the final sprint and the Quick-Step Floors rider has now won three stages in this year's Vuelta.

