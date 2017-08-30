Vuelta a Espana: Chris Froome extends lead as Lopez wins stage 11

Wednesday's win was the biggest of Miguel Angel Lopez's career to date

Britain's Chris Froome extended his lead in the Vuelta a Espana as Colombia's Miguel Angel Lopez claimed a solo victory on stage 11.

Team Sky's Froome was second on the mountainous stage which finished in the Sierra Nevada of Andalucia.

The four-time Tour de France winner was 14 seconds behind Lopez and now leads the race by one minute and 19 seconds.

Italy's Vincenzo Nibali was beaten to the line by Froome, but moved up to second in the general classification.

Former winner Nibali accelerated on the final climb of the 187.5km stage, but Froome bridged the gap.

Astana rider Lopez surged with 2km to go and Froome was content to allow him to push on for the stage win.

Orica-Scott rider Esteban Chaves had started the stage in second, 36 seconds behind Froome, but the Colombian finished 17th, losing more than two minutes on the day to slip to third.

Thursday's stage 12 sees the race stay in the Sierra Nevada, with a 160.1km route from Motril to Antequera.

Stage 11 results

1. Miguel Angel Lopez (Col/Astana Pro Team) 5hrs 05mins 09secs

2. Chris Froome (GB/Team Sky) +14 secs

3. Vincenzo Nibali (Ita/Bahrain-Merida) Same time

4. Wilco Kelderman (Ned/Team Sunweb) Same time

5. Romain Bardet (Fra/AG2R La Mondiale) +31secs

6. Alberto Contador (Spa/Trek-Segafredo) Same time

7. Ilnur Zakarin (Rus/Katusha-Alpecin) Same time

8. Mikel Nieve (Spa/Team Sky) Same time

9. Darwin Atapuma (Col/UAE Team Emirates) +1mins 02secs

10. David De La Cruz (Spa/Quick-Step Floors) +1mins 14secs

General classification

1. Chris Froome (GB/Team Sky) 45hrs 18min 01secs

2. Vincenzo Nibali (Ita/Bahrain-Merida) +1mins 19secs

3. Esteban Chaves (Col/Orica-Scott) +2mins 33secs

4. David De La Cruz (Spa/Quick-Step Floors) +2mins 36secs

5. Wilco Kelderman (Ned/Team Sunweb) +2mins 37secs

6. Ilnur Zakarin (Rus/Katusha-Alpecin) +2mins 38secs

7. Fabio Aru (Ita/Astana Pro Team) +2mins 57secs

8. Michael Woods (Can/Cannondale-Drapac) +3mins 01secs

9. Alberto Contador (Spa/Trek-Segafredo) +3mins 55secs

10. Miguel Angel Lopez (Col/Astana Pro Team) +4mins 11secs