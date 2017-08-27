Vuelta a Espana: Chris Froome wins stage nine to extend lead

Britain's Chris Froome is looking to become the first man to achieve a Tour de France-Vuelta double since 1978.

Britain's Chris Froome has extended his lead in the Vuelta a Espana after winning stage nine.

Froome, leading by 28 seconds at the start of the day, attacked with 500 metres to go and held off Esteban Chaves to win in 4hrs 7mins 13secs.

The four-time Tour de France winner now has a 36-second lead over Colombia's Chaves, who rides for Orica-Scott.

The Team Sky rider is looking to become the first man to achieve a Tour-Vuelta double in 39 years.

Only French greats Jacques Anquetil in 1963 and Bernard Hinault in 1978 have previously won both races in the same year.

Froome's win on the 174km stage from Orihuela to Benitachell sees him open a significant advantage over the rest of his general classification rivals.

Behind second-placed Chaves, Ireland's Nicolas Roche has fallen 65 seconds back, while Vincenzo Nibali is now 1min 17secs behind and Fabio Aru a further 16 seconds back.

La Vuelta: Stage-by-stage guide

Stage nine results

1. Chris Froome (GB/Team Sky) 4hrs 07mins 13secs

2. Esteban Chaves (Col/Orica-Scott) +4secs

3. Michael Woods (Can/Cannondale-Drapac) +5secs

4. Wilco Kelderman (Ned/Team Sunweb) +8secs

5. Ilnur Zakarin (Rus/Katusha-Alpecin)

6. Alberto Contador (Spa/Trek-Segafredo) +12secs

7. David De La Cruz (Spa/Quick-Step Floors)

8. Sam Oomen (Ned/Team Sunweb)

9. Nicolas Roche (Ire/BMC Racing Team) +14secs

10. Antonio Nibali (Ita/Bahrain-Merida)

Overall standings after stage nine

1. Chris Froome (GB/Team Sky) 36hrs 33mins 16secs

2. Esteban Chaves (Col/Orica-Scott) +36secs

3. Nicolas Roche (Ire/BMC Racing Team) +1min 05secs

4. Antonio Nibali (Ita/Bahrain-Merida) +1min 17secs

5. Tejay van Garderen (US/BMC Racing Team) +1min 27secs

6. David De La Cruz (Spa/Quick-Step Floors) +1min 30secs

7. Fabio Aru (Ita/Astana Pro Team) +1min 33secs

8. Michael Woods (Can/Cannondale-Drapac) +1min 52secs

9. Adam Yates (GB/Orica-Scott) +1min 55secs

10. Ilnur Zakarin (Rus/Katusha-Alpecin) +2mins 15secs