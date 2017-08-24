Vuelta a Espana: Chris Froome extends overall lead by one second

Froome won his fourth Tour de France title in July

Britain's Chris Froome extended his Vuelta a Espana lead by one second as Tomasz Marczynski claimed victory on stage six.

BMC's Tejay van Garderen, who began the day second overall, 10 seconds behind Froome, was involved in a crash and lost time on the Team Sky rider.

Orica-Scott's Esteban Chaves moves up to second, 11 seconds behind Froome.

Froome, 32, is aiming to become the third man to win the Vuelta and the Tour de France in the same year.

Van Garderen crashed when descending the day's final climb, on which Froome had defended himself from several Alberto Contador attacks.

At one point Van Garderen was almost two minutes behind Froome's group, but the American managed to reduce that gap, finishing only 17 seconds slower, despite suffering a second crash in the closing kilometres.

He is now in fourth place overall, 27 seconds behind Froome.

Spaniard David de la Cruz, who started the day in fifth, also lost 17 seconds on Froome, and he fell to sixth, with Italy's Vincenzo Nibali moving above him.

Poland's Marczynski was one of three breakaway riders contesting a sprint finish at the end of Thursday's 204.4km ride from Vila-real to Sagunt, in Valencia province.

The Lotto-Soudal rider's countryman Pawel Poljanski of Bora-Hansgrohe was second, with Spain's Enric Mas of Quick-Step Floors in third.

With just under 14km to go it appeared the breakaway was about to be reeled in and the lead group's fourth rider, Luis Leon Sanchez, rejoined the peloton with the split down to six seconds.

However, the three remaining riders managed to break clear once again, and Spaniard Sanchez eventually finished fourth, eight seconds off the pace.

Froome's group finished 26 seconds further back.