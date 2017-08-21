Britain's Alex Dowsett to leave Movistar for Katusha-Alpecin

Alex Dowsett has won a record five British time trial titles

Five-time British time trial champion Alex Dowsett will leave Spanish team Movistar at the end of the season to ride for Swiss outfit Katusha-Alpecin.

The 28-year-old joined Movistar in 2013 after two years with Team Sky and broke the world hour record in 2015.

He won an individual time trial stage at the 2013 Giro d'Italia but only rode one other Grand Tour, the 2015 Tour de France, with the Spanish team.

"It's so exciting for me to join this team," said Dowsett.

"I had five amazing seasons with Movistar but it is time for a change - Katusha-Alpecin will not regret this transfer."

Dowsett, who won the most recent of his record five British time trial titles in 2016, said he hoped to be part of the lead-out train for German sprinter Marcel Kittel, who will also join Katusha next season after leaving Quick-Step Floors.

"I will continue to focus on my time trial but also all other races, especially stage races, including the Grand Tours, are important for me," said Dowsett, whose hour record was subsequently broken by Bradley Wiggins.

"In my period with Team Sky, I was one of the riders to protect Mark Cavendish and bring him to the last kilometre - I hope to do the same now with Marcel Kittel."

Katusha have also signed American Ian Boswell from Team Sky and Australian Nathan Haas from Team Dimension Data for the 2018 season, while Norwegian sprinter Alexander Kristoff will depart for Team UAE Emirates.