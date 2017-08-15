BBC Sport - Luke Rowe: Tour de France cyclist on breaking his leg on brother's stag do
Luke Rowe explains stag-do leg break
- From the section Cycling
Team Sky Tour de France cyclist Luke Rowe explains how he broke his leg while white water rafting on his brother's stag trip.
The Welshman tells Wales Today's Tomos Dafydd he jumped into water that was shallower than he expected.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired