Stephen Wooldridge: Australian Olympic champion dies aged 39

Stephen Wooldridge (second from left) won four world titles in the team pursuit

Australian cyclist Stephen Wooldridge, an Olympic and world champion, has died aged 39.

Wooldridge won team pursuit gold at the 2004 Athens Olympics and four world titles between 2002 and 2006.

He held a number of administrative roles in the sport after his retirement.

"Our thoughts are with Stephen's family and friends during this very difficult time," said Cycling Australia chief executive Nick Green.

"Steve will be remembered by so many for not only his success in competition, but also for the contributions he made across so many roles in the sport."

Australian Olympic Committee president John Coates added: "Stephen was an exceptional cyclist and Olympic champion who will forever be remembered."