Luke Rowe: Team Sky rider breaks leg on brother's stag party

Luke Rowe (far right) helped Chris Froome win his fourth Tour de France title in July

Team Sky rider Luke Rowe has broken his right leg while white-water rafting on his brother's stag party.

The Welshman, who has had surgery after fracturing his tibia and fibula, says he has a "long period of recovery ahead".

Rowe, Team Sky's road captain, broke a rib in a crash on the opening stage of this year's Tour de France but rode on to help Chris Froome win the title.

"I'll be back, when I don't know, but I'll be back," tweeted. Rowe, 27.

Speaking about the incident, he said: "I jumped down into the water but landed in a shallow section on my right leg. I knew straight away that it was a bad one."

Rod Ellingworth, Rowe's coach, added: "Obviously it's a serious injury and so Luke's going to be off the bike for a while."