BBC Sport - Bethany Shriever wins junior BMX World Championships title

GB's Shriever wins dramatic BMX world gold

  • From the section Cycling

Watch 18-year-old Bethany Shriever produce a stunning finish to win the junior women's title at the BMX World Championships.

