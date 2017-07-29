BBC Sport - RideLondon Classique: Coryn Rivera wins sprint finish to take title
Rivera wins sprint to take RideLondon Classique
- From the section Cycling
Team Sunweb's Coryn Rivera wins a sprint finish down the Mall to take the RideLondon Classique title.
READ MORE: Rivera sprints to RideLondon Classique win
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired