Claudia Cretti: Italian cyclist awake after Giro Rosa crash

Claudia Cretti (fourth from left) has toured with Italy women's team

Italian cyclist Claudia Cretti is showing early signs of recovery after being brought out of an induced coma following a crash during the Giro Rosa.

The 21-year-old collided with the barriers in the women's Tour of Italy.

She was flown to hospital in Benevento on 7 July and was initially critical but stable with serious head and shoulder injuries.

Her mother Laura Bianchi told BBC Sport: "Yesterday she began to struggle to speak. We are very, very glad."

After the crash her team, Valcar-PBM, said she had required surgery to relieve the pressure on her brain.

"Claudia came out from the induced coma last week. She quickly began to open her eyes and move her body. The doctors seem optimistic," said her mother.

The cyclist has been listening to audio messages and looking at photos on her phone.

She is expected to be transferred to a rehabilitation centre closer to home to continue her recovery.