Commonwealth Youth Games: First Manx gold 'unreal' - cyclist Jimmy Bostock

Jimmy Bostock beat a field of more than 50 riders to win gold for the Isle of Man

Teenage cyclist Jimmy Bostock said it felt "absolutely unreal" to win the Isle of Man's first ever Commonwealth Youth Games gold medal.

The 17-year-old timed his sprint to perfection to edge out Guernsey's Samuel Culverwell in the 40 mile (64km) road race in the Bahamas.

"I timed it exactly right - it couldn't have gone any better", he said.

Tara Ferguson, also 17, added a second medal for the Manx team by claiming silver in the girls' road race.

The Commonwealth Games and Youth Games are the biggest international multi-sport events in which the Isle of Man is allowed to compete as an independent state.

And following his race, Bostock said: "It was pretty obvious that it would be a sprint for the medals.

"The course was pretty flat, but coming onto the 250m finishing straight there was a short, sweeping downhill.

"It was so fast coming down into the finish! Once we hit the flat, it was just a long effort. I timed it exactly right."

Scotland's Rhona Callander narrowly beat Ferguson to gold

Ferguson has only been cycling seriously for three years having previously represented the island as a gymnast.

She delivered a fantastic sprint finish, but was narrowly beaten by Scotland's Rhona Callander on the line in the girl's race over the same distance.

"It's been hot all week, that was so hard! We had no idea how the race would go - a small group sprint was my best chance. There were more riders that I thought there would be (contesting the sprint) but I just went for it," she said.

Cycling manager Tim Kennaugh said: "Tara is so strong - she rode a very clever race and Jimmy just did everything right. His sprint was just brilliant.

"I'm so proud of what they have all achieved. There is so much strength in depth in Manx cycling."

Isle of Man's Commonwealth Youth Games medals

Gold

2017 in Bahamas - Jimmy Bostock - cycling (Road Race)

Silver

2017 in Bahamas - Tara Ferguson - cycling (Road Race)

2015 in Samoa - Mathew Rennie - boxing (64kg)

2011 in the Isle of Man - Grant Halsall - swimming (50m backstroke)

2011 in the Isle of Man - Grant Halsall - swimming (200m backstroke)

Bronze

2011 in the Isle of Man - Grant Halsall - swimming (100m backstroke)