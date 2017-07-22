BBC Sport - Team Sky's Dave Brailsford says he let himself down following an exchange with a reporter

Brailsford: "I let myself down"

  • From the section Cycling

Team Sky principal Dave Brailsford says he let himself down following "foul-mouthed exchange" with a reporter during the Tour de France.

Brailsford was speaking to 5 live Sport's OJ Borg about Team Sky's performance in the Tour de France.

"We're in battle mode, but I let myself down." said Brailsford.

"It wasn't very clever and I wouldn't want my daughter doing that."

This clip is originally from 5 live Sport, 22 July 2017.

Top videos

Video

Brailsford: "I let myself down"

  • From the section Cycling
Video

Daley seals world gold with stunning final dive

  • From the section Diving
Video

Spieth nearly sinks delightful approach to 3rd

  • From the section Golf
Video

Grace shoots record-breaking 62 with putting masterclass

  • From the section Golf
Video

Watch: Bolt wins 100m in 9.95secs in Monaco

Video

McIlroy chips in for 'wonderful' birdie

  • From the section Golf
Video

'Conservative but efficient' - Froome on Tour de France success

  • From the section Cycling
Video

'What a shot!' - Fowler nearly gets an albatross

  • From the section Golf
Video

'Never seen anything like that' - Johnson's fluke

  • From the section Golf
Video

Daley & Reid claim world synchro silver

  • From the section Diving
Video

Dramatic golden goal secures lacrosse bronze for England

  • From the section Sport
Video

Connelly holes second shot for sublime eagle

  • From the section Golf
Video

Watch Roy and Finch's electrifying partnership

  • From the section Cricket

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Summer Slalom Ski Training
Rugbytots having fun playing and learning

Rugbytots Surrey Heath and Borders

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired