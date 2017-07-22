Team Sky principal Dave Brailsford says he let himself down following "foul-mouthed exchange" with a reporter during the Tour de France.

Brailsford was speaking to 5 live Sport's OJ Borg about Team Sky's performance in the Tour de France.

"We're in battle mode, but I let myself down." said Brailsford.

"It wasn't very clever and I wouldn't want my daughter doing that."

This clip is originally from 5 live Sport, 22 July 2017.