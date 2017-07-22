BBC Sport - Tour de France 2017: Chris Froome puts success down to 'conservative but efficient' tactics

'Conservative but efficient' - Froome on Tour de France success

  • From the section Cycling

Britain's Chris Froome says Team Sky's "conservative but efficient" tactics have been the key to his success after he effectively clinched his fourth Tour de France title with a third-place finish on the penultimate stage of the race in Marseille.

READ MORE: Tour de France 2017 - Chris Froome set to clinch fourth yellow jersey

Top videos

Video

'Conservative but efficient' - Froome on Tour de France success

  • From the section Cycling
Video

Daley seals world gold with stunning final dive

  • From the section Diving
Video

Spieth nearly sinks delightful approach to 3rd

  • From the section Golf
Video

Grace shoots record-breaking 62 with putting masterclass

  • From the section Golf
Video

Watch: Bolt wins 100m in 9.95secs in Monaco

Video

McIlroy chips in for 'wonderful' birdie

  • From the section Golf
Video

'What a shot!' - Fowler nearly gets an albatross

  • From the section Golf
Video

'Never seen anything like that' - Johnson's fluke

  • From the section Golf
Video

Daley & Reid claim world synchro silver

  • From the section Diving
Video

Dramatic golden goal secures lacrosse bronze for England

  • From the section Sport
Video

Connelly holes second shot for sublime eagle

  • From the section Golf
Video

Watch Roy and Finch's electrifying partnership

  • From the section Cricket

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Summer Slalom Ski Training
Rugbytots having fun playing and learning

Rugbytots Surrey Heath and Borders

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired