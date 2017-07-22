BBC Sport - Tour de France 2017: Chris Froome puts success down to 'conservative but efficient' tactics
'Conservative but efficient' - Froome on Tour de France success
- From the section Cycling
Britain's Chris Froome says Team Sky's "conservative but efficient" tactics have been the key to his success after he effectively clinched his fourth Tour de France title with a third-place finish on the penultimate stage of the race in Marseille.
READ MORE: Tour de France 2017 - Chris Froome set to clinch fourth yellow jersey
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired