BBC Sport - Edvald Boasson Hagen takes first Tour stage win since 2011.
Commentary: Boasson Hagen wins Tour stage
- From the section Cycling
Team Dimension Data's Edvald Boasson Hagen takes his first Tour de France stage win since 2011. Chris Froome maintained his overall lead going into the penultimate stage.
Commentary of stage 19 from Simon Brotherton and Rob Hayles.
