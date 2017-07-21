BBC Sport - Edvald Boasson Hagen takes first Tour stage win since 2011.

Commentary: Boasson Hagen wins Tour stage

  • From the section Cycling

Team Dimension Data's Edvald Boasson Hagen takes his first Tour de France stage win since 2011. Chris Froome maintained his overall lead going into the penultimate stage.

Commentary of stage 19 from Simon Brotherton and Rob Hayles.

Top videos

Audio

Commentary: Boasson Hagen wins Tour stage

  • From the section Cycling
Video

Westwood holes from rough for 'magic' eagle

  • From the section Golf
Video

Wood hits stunning eagle on 18th

  • From the section Golf
Video

Strong McIlroy round repairs day-one damage

  • From the section Golf
Video

Highlights: Kaur's superb innings helps India reach final

Video

'Oh my lord' - 'Beef' frightens Ken on the Course

  • From the section Golf
Video

Highlights: England out after sudden-death shootout

  • From the section Hockey
Video

Highlights: England 6-0 Scotland

Video

Kuchar chips in for birdie

  • From the section Golf
Video

I know I can go faster - GB's Cockroft

Video

'Shocking' Durham's dismal T20 run continues

Video

'Welcome to West Ham, my friend!' Zabaleta scores past Hart

Video

Woodland’s holes second on fifth to eagle

  • From the section Golf

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Kings Camps

Aberdeen West - Summer Camp
Kings Camps

Edinburgh - Summer Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired