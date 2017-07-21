Tour de France 2017: Edvald Boasson Hagen wins stage 19

Edvald Boasson Hagen was beaten in a photo finish by Marcel Kittel on the seventh stage this year

Tour de France: 1-23 July Coverage: Live text commentary of every stage on the BBC Sport website. BBC Radio coverage on 5 live sports extra and/or website from 14:30 BST on every stage

Edvald Boasson Hagen won stage 19 of the Tour de France as Britain's Chris Froome maintained his overall lead.

The Norwegian was part of a 20-man breakaway but made a winning solo attack late on to finish ahead of Germany's Nikias Arndt in second and Jens Keukeleire of Belgium in third.

It was Boasson Hagen's third Tour stage victory, but his first since 2011.

Team Sky rider Froome crossed the line in Salon-de-Provence over 12 minutes behind the stage winner.

But the three-time champion retains the yellow jersey and will take a 23-second lead over Romain Bardet into Saturday's time trial in Marseille - the penultimate stage - with Rigoberto Uran six seconds further adrift.

Britain's Simon Yates remains in the best young rider's white jersey, with an advantage of two minutes six seconds over nearest rival Louis Meintjes of South Africa.

Stage 19 result:

1. Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor/Dimension Data) 5hrs 06mins 09secs

2. Nikias Arndt (Ger/Team Sunweb) +5secs

3. Jens Keukeleire (Bel/Orica-Scott) +17secs

4. Daniele Bennati (Ita/Movistar) Same time

5. Thomas de Gendt (Bel/Lotto Soudal)

6. Sylvain Chavanel (Fra/Direct Energie)

7. Elie Gesbert (Fra/Fortuneo-Oscaro)

8. Jan Bakelants (Bel/AG2R La Mondiale)

9. Michael Albasini (Swi/Orica-Scott) +19secs

10. Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra/Fortuneo-Oscaro) +1min 32secs

General classification after stage 19:

1. Chris Froome (GB/Team Sky) 83hrs 26mins 55secs

2. Romain Bardet (Fra/AG2R La Mondiale) +23secs

3. Rigoberto Uran (Col/Cannondale-Drapac) +29secs

4. Mikel Landa (Spa/Team Sky) +1min 36secs

5. Fabio Aru (Ita/Astana) +1min 55secs

6. Dan Martin (Ire/Quick-Step Floors) 2mins 56secs

7. Simon Yates (GB/Orica-Scott) 4mins 46secs

8. Louis Meintjes (SA/Team UAE Emirates) +6mins 52secs

9. Warren Barguil (Fra/Team Sunweb) +8mins 22secs

10. Alberto Contador (Spa/Trek-Segafredo) +8mins 34secs