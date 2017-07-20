BBC Sport - Tour de France 2017: Chris Froome retains yellow jersey after stage 18 - review
'They were all in absolute pieces' - stage 18 review
- From the section Cycling
OJ Borg, Simon Brotherton and Rob Hayles review the final mountain stage as Britain's Chris Froome takes a big step towards retaining his title.
