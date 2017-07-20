BBC Sport - Tour de France: King of the mountains Warren Barguil wins in Alps

Commentary: Barguil wins Tour stage 18

  Cycling

King of the mountains Warren Barguil wins in the Alps as Chris Froome retains the Tour de France yellow jersey after coming fourth in stage 18.

Commentary from Simon Brotherton and Rob Hayles.

  Cycling
