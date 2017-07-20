BBC Sport - Tour de France 2017: Why Col d'Izoard is so special

'The mountain stage that ends in a desert'

  • From the section Cycling

As the Tour de France leaders face a decisive day on the climb to the Col d'Izoard, OJ Borg looks at why the mountain pass is so special.

We hear from former Tour de France rider Jens Voigt, cycling journalist and author Peter Cossins, plus locals and those attempting the climb themselves.

Video

