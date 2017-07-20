Tour de France 2017: Chris Froome in control, Warren Barguil wins stage 18

Media playback is not supported on this device Commentary: Barguil wins Tour stage 18

Tour de France: 1-23 July Coverage: Live text commentary of every stage on the BBC Sport website. BBC Radio coverage on 5 live sports extra and/or website from 14:30 BST on every stage

Britain's Chris Froome took a big step towards winning a fourth Tour de France - and third in succession - as French rider Warren Barguil won stage 18.

Froome reached the Col d'Izoard summit in fourth, just behind Romain Bardet, who is now 23 seconds adrift of the Team Sky rider in second place overall.

Barguil, who will finish the race as King of the Mountains, pulled away from Darwin Atapuma to win his second stage.

Britain's Simon Yates still leads the best young rider classification.

Colombia's Rigoberto Uran lost two seconds on the line and is now third overall, six seconds down on Bardet, who also took four bonus seconds for finishing third.

There are just three stages remaining in the race, including two flat routes and Saturday's time trial in Marseille, where Froome, 32, is expected to extend his advantage over his rivals.

Stage 18 result:

1. Warren Barguil (Fra/Team Sunweb) 4hrs 40mins 33secs

2. Darwin Atapuma (Col/Team UAE Emirates) +20secs

3. Romain Bardet (Fra/AG2R La Mondiale) Same time

4. Chris Froome (GB/Team Sky)

5. Rigoberto Uran (Col/Cannondale-Drapac) +22secs

6. Mikel Landa (Spa/Team Sky) +32secs

7. Louis Meintjes (SA/Team UAE Emirates) +37secs

8. Dan Martin (Ire/Quick-Step Floors) +39secs

9. Simon Yates (GB/Orica-Scott) +59secs

10. Alberto Contador (Spa/Trek-Segafredo) +1min 09secs

General classification after stage 18:

1. Chris Froome (GB/Team Sky) 78hrs 08mins 19secs

2. Romain Bardet (Fra/AG2R La Mondiale) +23secs

3. Rigoberto Uran (Col/Cannondale-Drapac) +29secs

4. Mikel Landa (Spa/Team Sky) +1min 36secs

5. Fabio Aru (Ita/Astana) +1min 55secs

6. Dan Martin (Ire/Quick-Step Floors) 2mins 56secs

7. Simon Yates (GB/Orica-Scott) 4mins 46secs

8. Louis Meintjes (SA/Team UAE Emirates) +6mins 52secs

9. Warren Barguil (Fra/Team Sunweb) +8mins 22secs

10. Alberto Contador (Spa/Trek-Segafredo) +8mins 34secs