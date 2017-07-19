BBC Sport - David Lappartient says Brian Cookson's UCI leadership 'not at the level expected'

Cookson leadership 'not at the level expected'

  • From the section Cycling

UCI vice-president David Lappartient tells BBC sports editor Dan Roan that president Brian Cookson's leadership of world cycling "is not at the level we were expecting".

Top videos

Video

Cookson leadership 'not at the level expected'

  • From the section Cycling
Video

Lingard: Kids are always dabbing at me

Video

BeSpoke at the Tour de France: Stage 17 review

  • From the section Cycling
Audio

Lionesses hit Scotland for six in Euro 2017 opener

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Working with Guardiola 'big attraction' for Walker

Video

'Majestic' Godleman helps Derbyshire to victory

Video

Can England's Hales & Buttler hit big in baseball?

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Why are golf holes four-and-a-quarter inches wide?

  • From the section Golf
Video

McIlroy 'not far from upward curve'

  • From the section Golf
Video

'He had an age to make up his mind' - Brodrick drops easy catch

Video

Highlights: England beat India to reach last four

  • From the section Hockey
Video

Highlights: Dramatic finale as hosts England reach final

Audio

The Open 2017 preview

  • From the section iPlayer

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Kings Camps

Aberdeen West - Summer Camp
Kings Camps

Edinburgh - Summer Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired