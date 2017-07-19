BBC Sport - David Lappartient says Brian Cookson's UCI leadership 'not at the level expected'
Cookson leadership 'not at the level expected'
- From the section Cycling
UCI vice-president David Lappartient tells BBC sports editor Dan Roan that president Brian Cookson's leadership of world cycling "is not at the level we were expecting".
