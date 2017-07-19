Tour de France 2017: Chris Froome extends lead, Primoz Roglic wins stage

Former ski jumper Roglic held his form brilliantly during a lengthy descent into the finish at Serre-Chevalier

Tour de France: 1-23 July Coverage: Live text commentary of every stage on the BBC Sport website. BBC Radio coverage on 5 live sports extra and/or website from 14:30 BST on every stage

Britain's Chris Froome extended his lead in the Tour de France to 27 seconds at the end of a brilliant stage 17 won by Slovenia's Primoz Roglic.

Froome was third in a thrilling mountain stage during which Fabio Aru slipped from second to fourth overall.

Marcel Kittel, who led the green jersey contest, was forced to retire from the race after crashing early in the stage.

There are four stages of the race remaining, with a potentially crucial summit finish in Izoard on Thursday.

Froome had lost time on the drag up to the mountain-top finish in Peyragudes on stage 12, and had the yellow jersey taken off him by Aru.

But the Team Sky leader, aiming for his fourth Tour victory and third in succession, reclaimed it on an uphill sprint to Rodez on stage 14.

Should any of his rivals want to ride into Paris on Sunday in the yellow jersey, they need to attack on the punishing slopes up to Izoard and hope Froome cracks because he is expected to take time off them during Saturday's time trial in Marseille.

Kittel crash ends Tour

There was drama early in Thursday's stage when German sprinter Kittel, the winner of five stages this year, abandoned after struggling to the top of the Croix de Fer.

Kittel, who has won 14 stages overall, had struggled on Wednesday as Matthews closed the gap in the green jersey competition.

And 24 hours later he injured his right shoulder in a crash on a flat section of road, 20km into the stage.

Australia's Matthews, who was nine points adrift, holds a virtually unassailable advantage over Andre Greipel.

British sprinter Dan McLay, who was last in the overall classification, later joined the list of abandonments.

More to follow.

Stage 17 result:

1. Primoz Roglic (Slo/LottoNL-Jumbo) 5hrs 7mins 41secs

2. Rigoberto Uran (Col/Cannondale-Drapac) +1min 13secs

3. Chris Froome (GB/ Team Sky) Same Time

4. Romain Bardet (Fra/AG2R La Mondiale)

5. Warren Barguil (Fra/Team Sunweb)

6. Mikel Landa (Spa/Team Sky) +1min 16secs

7. Daniel Martin (Ire/Quick-Step Floors) +1min 43secs

8. Alberto Contador (Spa/Trek-Segafredo) +1min 44secs

9. Louis Meintjes (SA/UAE Team Emirates) Same Time

10. Fabio Aru (Italy/Astana)

General classification after stage 17:

1. Chris Froome (GB/Team Sky) 73hrs 27mins 26secs

2. Rigoberto Uran (Col/Cannondale-Drapac) +27secs

3. Romain Bardet (Fra/AG2R La Mondiale) Same Time

4. Fabio Aru (Ita/Astana) +53secs

5. Mikel Landa (Spa/Team Sky) +1min 24secs

6. Daniel Martin (Ire/Quick-Step Floors) +2mins 37secs

7. Simon Yates (GB/Orica-Scott) +4mins 07secs

8. Louis Meintjes (SA/UAE Team Emirates) +6mins 35secs

9. Alberto Contador (Spa/Trek-Segafredo) +7mins 45secs

10. Warren Barguil (Fra/Team Sunweb) +8mins 52secs