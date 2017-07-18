BBC Sport - Tour de France 2017: Michael Matthews out-sprints Edvald Boasson Hagen to win stage 16

Sunweb's Michael Matthews out-sprints Edvald Boasson Hagen, with the Australian's victory confirmed after a photo finish.

More: Froome retains tour lead as Matthews wins

