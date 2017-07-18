BBC Sport - Tour de France 2017: Michael Matthews out-sprints Edvald Boasson Hagen to win stage 16
Tour de France: Matthews wins stage 161
- From the section Cycling
Sunweb's Michael Matthews out-sprints Edvald Boasson Hagen, with the Australian's victory confirmed after a photo finish.
Commentary from Simon Brotherton and Rob Hayles.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired