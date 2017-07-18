Tour de France 2017: Chris Froome retains lead Michael Matthews wins stage

Michael Matthews won stage 16 of the Tour de France in a photo finish, as Britain's Chris Froome retained the leader's yellow jersey.

The 165km stage came alive at the end as crosswinds split the peloton before Matthews beat Edvald Boasson Hagen.

Froome leads by 18-seconds over Italy's Fabio Aru and 23secs over France's Romain Bardet with five stages to go.

Marcel Kittel was dropped early on a bad day for his Quick-Step team after Dan Martin lost time on the leaders.

